CBC Nova Scotia News December 28, 2016

Air Date: Dec 28, 2016 6:00 PM AT

CBC Nova Scotia News December 28, 20161:00:53

The only daily TV news package to focus on Nova Scotians and their stories

Stay Connected with CBC News

Weather

Halifax

Partly Cloudy

-3°C

Sydney

Mostly Cloudy

-2°C

Yarmouth

Light Snow

-1°C

Annapolis Royal

Cloudy

-1°C

Greenwood

Cloudy

-1°C

More Weather |

Don't Miss