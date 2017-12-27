CBC Nova Scotia News December 27, 2017

Air Date: Dec 27, 2017 6:00 PM AT

CBC Nova Scotia News December 27, 20171:00:48

The only daily TV news package to focus on Nova Scotians and their stories

Stay Connected with CBC News

Weather

Halifax

Mainly Clear

-14°C

Sydney

Light Snowshower

-13°C

Yarmouth

Light Snow Shower and Blowing Snow

-11°C

Annapolis Royal

Light Snowshower

-14°C

Greenwood

Light Snowshower

-14°C

More Weather |

Don't Miss