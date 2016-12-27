CBC Nova Scotia News December 27, 2016

Air Date: Dec 27, 2016 6:00 PM AT

CBC Nova Scotia News December 27, 201631:08

The only daily TV news package to focus on Nova Scotians and their stories

Stay Connected with CBC News

Weather

Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:

Halifax

Partly Cloudy

4°C

Sydney

Mostly Cloudy

4°C

Yarmouth

Mostly Cloudy

6°C

Annapolis Royal

Partly Cloudy

6°C

Greenwood

Partly Cloudy

6°C

More Weather |

Don't Miss