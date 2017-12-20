CBC Nova Scotia News December 20, 2017
Air Date: Dec 20, 2017 6:00 PM AT
The only daily TV news package to focus on Nova Scotians and their stories
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Halifax
Partly Cloudy
-1°C
Sydney
Light Snowshower
-2°C
Yarmouth
Light Snowshower
2°C
Annapolis Royal
Cloudy
1°C
Greenwood
Cloudy
1°C
Latest Nova Scotia News Headlines
Top News Headlines
- Canada hasn't added any of its 'terrorist travellers' to UN sanctions list
- For Justin Trudeau, a vacation on the Aga Khan's island was not worth the trip
- Gatineau, Que., woman among at least 12 killed in Mexico bus crash
- Barry Sherman's orphaned cousins fight for cut of Apotex fortune in lawsuit appeal
- The National LIVE
Most Viewed
- Deadly evening on Nova Scotia roads, dangerous commute this morning
- Jury begins deliberations in Catherine Campbell murder trial
- Lobster fisherman defends maligned practice of 'controlling agreements'
- Teachers in Dartmouth ask for classroom items in lieu of traditional gifts
- Breast density results must be shared with patients, say advocates
- Man dies after 2-vehicle crash on Highway 14 in Lunenburg County, N.S.
- Man claiming to be police officer invades woman's home, assaults her
- 2 people seriously injured in crash with tow truck
- Cyclist hopes Halifax's plan will mean no more bike lanes to nowhere
- What really bright lights reveal about fungus attacking N.S. trees
Don't Miss
-
Canada hasn't added any of its 'terrorist travellers' to UN sanctions list
-
Analysis
For Justin Trudeau, a vacation on the Aga Khan's island was not worth the trip
-
Gatineau, Que., woman among at least 12 killed in Mexico bus crash
-
Barry Sherman's orphaned cousins fight for cut of Apotex fortune in lawsuit appeal
-
Video
The National LIVE
LIVE
-
Sweeping U.S. tax bill passes House and Senate, now up to White House
-
CRA apologizes to single moms fighting for child benefits
-
Engine failure ruled out in Fond-du-Lac, Sask., plane crash
-
CBC Museum in Toronto shutting its doors
-
Trudeau 'sorry' for violating conflict laws with visits to Aga Khan's island
-
The National Today
Trump scores win with tax bill, but big questions remain about cost
-
Ottawa pouring an extra $3.6B into veterans' benefits
-
U.S. finalizes duties of 292% against C Series aircraft — slightly lower
-
Loblaw offering $25 card after admitting to bread price-fixing. Here's how to register
-
What we know, and don't know, about the Sherman investigation