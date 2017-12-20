CBC Nova Scotia News December 20, 2017

Air Date: Dec 20, 2017 6:00 PM AT

CBC Nova Scotia News December 20, 20171:00:41

The only daily TV news package to focus on Nova Scotians and their stories

Stay Connected with CBC News

Weather

Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:

North Mountain (Cape Breton)
North East Margaree
Grand Étang
Chéticamp

Halifax

Partly Cloudy

-1°C

Sydney

Light Snowshower

-2°C

Yarmouth

Light Snowshower

2°C

Annapolis Royal

Cloudy

1°C

Greenwood

Cloudy

1°C

More Weather |

Don't Miss