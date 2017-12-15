CBC Nova Scotia News December 15, 2017
Air Date: Dec 15, 2017 6:00 PM AT
The only daily TV news package to focus on Nova Scotians and their stories
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Halifax
Mostly Cloudy
-5°C
Sydney
Mainly Clear
-5°C
Yarmouth
Mostly Cloudy
0°C
Annapolis Royal
Mainly Clear
-4°C
Greenwood
Mainly Clear
-4°C
Latest Nova Scotia News Headlines
- Report on university campus sexual violence calls for culture change
- Fraudsters target Nova Scotia Power customers over bogus unpaid bills
- Man who dated Catherine Campbell testifies at Garnier murder trial
- 1 death from E. coli after lettuce warning, health officials won't say where
- CBC Nova Scotia News December 15, 2017
Top News Headlines
- Apotex founder Barry Sherman, wife found dead in Toronto home
- Trudeau government gag order in CIA brainwashing case silences victims, lawyer says
- Hydro One helicopter was attempting to land at time of fatal crash
- Why are North Americans OK with pork but disgusted by dog meat?
- Supreme Court rules employees can allege workplace harassment against people from other companies
Most Viewed
- Man who dated Catherine Campbell testifies at Garnier murder trial
- Two people badly hurt in head-on crash on Highway 101
- Phoenix pay system leaves N.S. worker struggling to pay bills
- Gasoline stored near furnace caused fire that injured Dartmouth family
- Barber who cut into a man's world retires after 4 decades
- N.S. family who lost son to cancer honours him with annual hockey tournament
- Big, bright Halifax Convention Centre opens doors after 2-year delay
- Forensic psychiatrist cross-examined at Catherine Campbell murder trial
- Retention efforts crucial in 'fragile' physician environment, says doctors group
- Coming soon to Yarmouth? 2 new performing arts centres
Don't Miss
-
Updated
Apotex founder Barry Sherman and wife, Honey Sherman, found dead in North York home
-
FIFTH ESTATE
Trudeau government gag order in CIA brainwashing case silences victims, lawyer says
-
Hydro One helicopter was attempting to land at time of fatal crash
-
It's 'a contradiction' that we condemn eating dogs but not pigs, says Guelph professor
-
Supreme Court rules employees can allege workplace harassment against people from other companies
-
The National Today
New questions about Canadian influence on Brexit vote
-
1 death from E. coli after lettuce warning, health officials won't say where
-
Provinces have until the end of 2018 to submit carbon price plans: McKenna
-
Stolen donations, tax fraud, abusive priests: Lawsuit alleges corruption among Greek Orthodox church leaders
-
North Korea must cease 'threatening behaviour' before talks can begin, says Tillerson
-
How investigators will analyze the Fond-du-Lac, Sask., plane crash
-
Quebec TV network issues apology for now-debunked mosque report
-
Judge temporarily blocks new Trump rules on birth control
-
Analysis
Scientists mobilize for a fight over powerful gene-editing technology
-
CRA service issues are systemic, says taxpayers' ombudsman