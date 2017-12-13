CBC Nova Scotia News December 13, 2017

Air Date: Dec 13, 2017 6:00 PM AT

CBC Nova Scotia News December 13, 20171:00:46

The only daily TV news package to focus on Nova Scotians and their stories

Stay Connected with CBC News

Weather

Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:

Parrsboro
Economy

Halifax

Partly Cloudy

-4°C

Sydney

Partly Cloudy

-2°C

Yarmouth

Mostly Cloudy

0°C

Annapolis Royal

Drifting Snow

-4°C

Greenwood

Drifting Snow

-4°C

More Weather |

Don't Miss