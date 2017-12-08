CBC Nova Scotia News December 08, 2017

Air Date: Dec 08, 2017 6:00 PM AT

CBC Nova Scotia News December 08, 20171:00:43

The only daily TV news package to focus on Nova Scotians and their stories

Stay Connected with CBC News

Weather

Halifax

Mostly Cloudy

2°C

Sydney

Cloudy

0°C

Yarmouth

Mostly Cloudy

5°C

Annapolis Royal

Cloudy

3°C

Greenwood

Cloudy

3°C

More Weather |

Don't Miss