CBC Nova Scotia News December 08, 2017
Air Date: Dec 08, 2017 6:00 PM AT
The only daily TV news package to focus on Nova Scotians and their stories
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Halifax
Mostly Cloudy
2°C
Sydney
Cloudy
0°C
Yarmouth
Mostly Cloudy
5°C
Annapolis Royal
Cloudy
3°C
Greenwood
Cloudy
3°C
Latest Nova Scotia News Headlines
Top News Headlines
- 'Nobody stopped me' at the casino: Ontario self-exclusion program fails to keep gambling addicts out
- Boeing ready to throw in towel on Canadian interim fighter purchase
- Charges laid after Ontario family attacked by man wielding bat and yelling 'ISIS'
- That rock Calgary drivers kept hitting has found a new home where it can be appreciated forever
- Angry worshippers demonstrate across Muslim world
Most Viewed
- Explosion triggered fire that sent family of 5 jumping out window
- Want to buy pot or liquor in Nova Scotia? Your ID may be scanned
- Highway 101 inbound reopens following truck crash
- Nova Scotia announces marijuana will be sold through NSLC and online
- Death in drunk tank spurs call to stop jailing intoxicated people
- Man arrested in connection with Tyler Richards, Naricho Clayton shooting deaths
- Recyclable plastics could soon end up in Nova Scotia landfill
- North Sydney photographer offers free family portraits to low-income families
- 'My hands were on her neck,' Garnier says in video at Catherine Campbell murder trial
- 22-year-old cousins open new restaurant franchise in Sydney
Don't Miss
-
FIFTH ESTATE
'Nobody stopped me' at the casino: Ontario self-exclusion program fails to keep gambling addicts out
-
Boeing ready to throw in towel on Canadian interim fighter purchase
-
Man in southwestern Ontario charged after family attacked with bat amid shouts of 'ISIS'
-
That rock Calgary drivers kept hitting has found a new home where it can be appreciated forever
-
Angry worshippers demonstrate across Muslim world
-
Premier's high heels comment part of 'bigger issue,' chamber of commerce chair says
-
What is bitcoin and why is the digital currency surging?
-
'Wow, it's actually beating': Novoheart creates tiny heart-like structure with stem cells to test new drugs
-
CRA to review disability tax credit applications after backlash from diabetics
-
Ex-ski coach Bertrand Charest sentenced to 12 years in prison for sex crimes
-
Babcock trial
Judge lays out manslaughter, murder verdict options for jury at Laura Babcock trial
-
Drugs, counterfeiting: How North Korea survives on proceeds of crime
-
UN expresses 'outrage' as 15 peacekeepers killed, over 50 hurt in Congo
-
Some texts considered private, even after they've been sent: Supreme Court
-
As It Happens
'All of our team was in tears': Video shows polar bear starving in snowless North