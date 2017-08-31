CBC Nova Scotia News August 31, 2017
Air Date: Aug 31, 2017 6:00 PM AT
The only daily TV news package to focus on Nova Scotians and their stories
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Halifax
Mainly Clear
20°C
Sydney
Mostly Cloudy
15°C
Yarmouth
Partly Cloudy
15°C
Annapolis Royal
Cloudy
18°C
Greenwood
Cloudy
18°C
Latest Nova Scotia News Headlines
- Province delays program for life-saving overdose drug in pharmacies
- Military personnel in Proud Boys incident return to regular duty
- Former IWK CEO billed hospital $47K in personal expenses, report finds
- CBC Nova Scotia News August 31, 2017
- Oxford Theatre, Halifax's cinematic icon, to close after 80 years
Top News Headlines
- No criminal wrongdoing in switched-at-birth cases, Manitoba RCMP say
- U.K. reforms bring workers' voices to corporate boards — changes Canadian regulators are watching
- Astronomers detect 15 signals from mysterious object in distant galaxy
- Everything you wanted to know about those horrifying fire ant rafts
- 'All hell broke loose': Air Transat defends actions at stranded passenger inquiry
