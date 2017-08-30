CBC Nova Scotia News August 30, 2017

Air Date: Aug 30, 2017 6:00 PM AT

CBC Nova Scotia News August 30, 20171:01:00

The only daily TV news package to focus on Nova Scotians and their stories

Stay Connected with CBC News

Weather

Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:

Halifax

Cloudy

15°C

Sydney

Mostly Cloudy

16°C

Yarmouth

Light Rain

14°C

Annapolis Royal

Light Rainshower

16°C

Greenwood

Light Rainshower

16°C

More Weather |

Don't Miss