CBC Nova Scotia News August 28, 2017

Air Date: Aug 28, 2017 6:00 PM AT

CBC Nova Scotia News August 28, 20171:00:56

The only daily TV news package to focus on Nova Scotians and their stories

Stay Connected with CBC News

Weather

Halifax

Clear

16°C

Sydney

Mainly Clear

13°C

Yarmouth

Clear

13°C

Annapolis Royal

Clear

17°C

Greenwood

Clear

17°C

More Weather |

Don't Miss