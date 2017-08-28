CBC Nova Scotia News August 28, 2017
Air Date: Aug 28, 2017 6:00 PM AT
The only daily TV news package to focus on Nova Scotians and their stories
Latest Nova Scotia News Headlines
- Health minister promises more flexibility for doctors setting up practices
- Never-before seen images beamed live from bottom of Gulf of St. Lawrence
- What Hurricane Harvey will mean for Nova Scotia gas prices
- Bunnies multiplying in Barrington, N.S., but not for the usual reasons
- Nova Scotian to bring PTSD support to Houston emergency crews
Top News Headlines
- 'A new and different normal': Thousands driven from homes as Harvey hammers Houston
- Who's who in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet shuffle
- 'Deeply regretful' Susur Lee to reimburse workers after illegally docking tips at his eateries
- Printing the impossible: From saving tortoises to cloning artifacts, 3D printing is breaking new ground
- Trudeau remakes Indigenous Affairs Ministry, adds 2 rookies to cabinet
Most Viewed
- Illegal drug users often skeptical of new 'Good Samaritan' law
- Post-tropical storm expected over N.S. waters by mid-week
- Proposal for Ben's Bakery site panned by community group
- Dalhousie student wants swimming spot in Halifax Harbour
- 'Charming' businessman owing nearly $100K in court judgments still advertising online
- Meet the former CFL player turned Halifax police officer
- Cape Breton murderer shows no remorse as he's sentenced to life
- 2 more Ontario men charged with trafficking and exploiting Nova Scotia women
- Trash detective hunts down illegal dumpers in Lunenburg County
- Joseph Cameron's killer met him hours before death, judge finds
Don't Miss
Updated
North Korea missile passes over northern Japan, officials say
Climate change likely helped fuel Harvey's strength
CBC IN TEXAS
'It was blowing the roof off just sheets at a time'
No plans to remove John A. Macdonald's name from federal properties, Trudeau says
Canadian regulators taking a closer look at murky world of cryptocurrency ICOs
Updated
Bill Boyd booted from caucus over conflict of interest, legal action possible
Analysis
Politics, not economics, sets the limit on Canadian immigration: Don Pittis
Police reveal details about 'largest ever' drug seizure in OPP history
Hurricane Harvey could hike gas prices by 15 cents in some Canadian cities
Minerals found on Mars suggest crater once contained right elements for habitability