CBC Nova Scotia News August 24, 2017
Air Date: Aug 24, 2017 6:00 PM AT
The only daily TV news package to focus on Nova Scotians and their stories
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Halifax
Mainly Clear
16°C
Sydney
Light Rain
17°C
Yarmouth
Mostly Cloudy
14°C
Annapolis Royal
Mainly Clear
18°C
Greenwood
Mainly Clear
18°C
Latest Nova Scotia News Headlines
- U.S. launches investigation into spate of right whale deaths
- Halifax's chief planner no longer working for city, reason why unclear
- Province approves aggregate quarry expansion in Colchester County
- CBC Nova Scotia News August 24, 2017
- Union cries foul over limited constitutional review of wage package deal
Top News Headlines
- The military-industrial complex is booming in Trump's America: Don Pittis
- Mike Duffy is suing the Senate, federal government for $8M
- Toronto orchestra vocalists outraged by 'fat shaming' email from management
- Premier Kathleen Wynne says proposal to strip public schools of John A. Macdonald's name misses mark
- Vegas will suffer historic loss if McGregor KO's Mayweather
Most Viewed
- 'Charming' businessman owing nearly $100K in court judgments still advertising online
- Animal abuser Gail Benoit selling pets online again, Kijiji user warns
- IWK CEO leaving to 'pursue other opportunities'
- Sydney restaurant struck by vandals for 4th time in just over a year
- Former IWK CEO has not repaid all expenses deemed personal
- Halifax alleges negligence of 3 companies led to transit depot fuel leak
- Aggressive teen to be released from secure facility and mom says there's no exit plan
- Woman admits to stealing from Paqtnkek First Nation
- Funeral procession doughnuts lead to stunting charge for 4th man
- Halifax road work could get worse before it gets better
Don't Miss
-
Analysis
The military-industrial complex is booming in Trump's America: Don Pittis
-
Mike Duffy is suing the Senate, federal government for $8M
-
Toronto orchestra vocalists outraged by 'fat shaming' email from management
-
Premier Kathleen Wynne says proposal to strip public schools of John A. Macdonald's name misses mark
-
Vegas will suffer historic loss if McGregor KO's Mayweather
-
New wildfire east of Kelowna, B.C., forces more than 1,000 people from their homes
-
Bystander who stood up to neo-Nazi still angry after Muslim family insulted
-
Judy Foote steps down from federal cabinet
-
Video
The National LIVE
LIVE
-
$758M US Powerball lottery winner ready to 'sit back and relax'
-
Trump's hinted pardon of ally Joe Arpaio called 'extremely unusual'
-
Public works introduces government's 1st transgender workplace guide
-
He's considered Canada's founding father, but many Ontario teachers want his name stripped from public schools
-
Video
'I'm still under investigation': Father of infant killed in arson fire offers reward for information
-
Lawyers for American widow seeking enforcement of U.S. judgment against Khadr in Alberta