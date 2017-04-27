CBC Nova Scotia News April 27, 2017
Air Date: Apr 27, 2017 6:00 PM AT
The only daily TV news package to focus on Nova Scotians and their stories
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Halifax
Mist
15°C
Sydney
Mostly Cloudy
16°C
Yarmouth
Fog
11°C
Annapolis Royal
Cloudy
17°C
Greenwood
Cloudy
17°C
Latest Nova Scotia News Headlines
- How can taxis be safer? Decals, GPS, shields, alarms among suggestions
- Liberal budget trying to make up for past mistakes, says opposition
- How do you lay a 170-km cable on the bottom of the sea? Slowly and carefully
- Police investigating sudden death at Dartmouth home
- CBC Nova Scotia News April 27, 2017
Top News Headlines
- If you're younger than 25, your prescription drugs will soon be free in Ontario
- Trump to give NAFTA talks a 'good, strong shot' after Trudeau warns of withdrawal risks
- Crane climber appears in Toronto court, gets bail
- Meteorologists posit new theory behind 'blood red' sky in Munch's The Scream
- Off-the-books notes between vice-admiral and shipyard boss in 'legal grey zone,' expert says
Most Viewed
- Failed luxury expo costs Nova Scotia exhibitors $25K each
- Dalhousie backpedals on cheating allegations against 2 tutoring schools
- More legal troubles for used car business and associated dealer
- Dolphin vaginas no longer a total mystery, thanks to Dal scientist
- Buoy, that's a long trip: Lost beacon travels to Ireland from N.S.
- Nova Scotia tables $10.5B balanced budget as election call looms
- Police investigating sudden death at Dartmouth home
- Dal student's murder trial told of blood stain evidence found at home
- 'A lot of pride' makes Maudie a blockbuster in Atlantic Canada
- End of the road looms for one of Halifax's first female bus drivers
Don't Miss
-
Ontario budget 2017: Free prescription drugs for anyone under 25, a first of its kind, Liberals say
-
Trump to give NAFTA talks a 'good, strong shot' after Trudeau warns of withdrawal risks
-
Crane climber appears in Toronto court, gets bail
-
As It Happens
Meteorologists posit new theory behind 'blood red' sky in Munch's The Scream
-
Analysis
Off-the-books notes between vice-admiral and shipyard boss in 'legal grey zone,' expert says
-
Kevin O'Leary met with Andrew Scheer before backing Maxime Bernier
-
Live
Hockey Night in Canada: Rangers vs. Senators, Game 1
-
CBC Investigates
Number of highest-earning Canadians paying no income tax is growing
-
VIDEO COMMENTING
Disabled Winnipegger plans human rights complaint after broken elevator leaves him 'trapped' in home
-
FAKE NEWS
'Democracy as we know it is dead': Filipino journalists fight fake news
-
United Airlines reaches settlement with passenger dragged from plane
-
Medical marijuana middlemen: How specialty clinics cash in on legal prescriptions
-
2 border services officers among 5 arrested in RCMP drug probe
-
NASA successfully pilots spacecraft between Saturn and its rings
-
Analysis
'America Last': A dangerous reaction to Trump's trade bullying: Don Pittis