CBC Nova Scotia News April 25, 2017
Air Date: Apr 25, 2017 6:00 PM AT
The only daily TV news package to focus on Nova Scotians and their stories
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Halifax
Cloudy
5°C
Sydney
Mostly Cloudy
0°C
Yarmouth
Light Rain
7°C
Annapolis Royal
Cloudy
7°C
Greenwood
Cloudy
7°C
Latest Nova Scotia News Headlines
Top News Headlines
- 'We've had 700 calls on this': Landowners left hanging by gas company's demise
- Soldier killed, 3 others hurt in training exercise at CFB Wainwright
- Pass the butter: Cutting saturated fat does not reduce heart disease risk, cardiologists say
- Blue Jays' Coghlan flies over catcher to help Toronto beat St. Louis
- U.S. says softwood lumber imports don't play by rules, but Canada replies: See you in court
Most Viewed
- 'We felt like screaming': Wife says crowded hospital failed her dying husband
- Why the Canada Revenue Agency is using this simple tactic to get you to pay your taxes
- Unsafe care claims at Halifax Infirmary 'very exaggerated,' says chief doctor
- Friends of a slain Cape Breton woman say they were shocked to learn of her death
- Kings County man dies after motorcycle hits dog
- Dale Rancourt, known as Klutzy the Clown, pleads guilty to sex assault of girl
- Nova Scotia softwood lumber exports to U.S. to be hit with 20% tariff
- Cornwallis panel to be created for Halifax region
- Canadian who bought VW in U.S. faces settlement registration headache
- Thieves holding Pictou County sports hall of fame photos for bitcoin ransom
Don't Miss
-
'Get lined up': Alberta gas producer's demise leaves long list of creditors and costly messes
-
Soldier killed, 3 others hurt in training exercise at CFB Wainwright
-
Pass the butter: Cutting saturated fat does not reduce heart disease risk, cardiologists say
-
Recap
Coghlan takes flight, Stroman scores winning run for Jays in St. Louis
-
Wilbur Ross says Canada is 'dumping lumber,' as Ottawa vows to push back
-
White House lack of transparency in Michael Flynn investigation blasted
-
Crash victim's court award for surrogacy fees believed to be a 1st in Canada
-
How Europe's heroin capital solved its overdose crisis
-
CBC Investigates
'I want someone to take my pain': Woman set on fire by husband denied home insurance payout
-
Analysis
Basic income finds support on right as 'most transparent' form of redistribution
-
Pope urges powerful to put people ahead of products in surprise TED Talk
-
Liberals repeal Conservative immigrant residency requirement targeting marriage fraud
-
'We felt like screaming': Wife says crowded hospital failed her dying husband
-
Chobani sues provocateur Alex Jones for spreading sex assault, migrant claims
-
Opinion
Rent control will probably help Ontario's unpopular premier. Renters? Not so much: Neil Macdonald