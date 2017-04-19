CBC Nova Scotia News April 19, 2017

Air Date: Apr 19, 2017 6:00 PM AT

CBC Nova Scotia News April 19, 20171:01:01

The only daily TV news package to focus on Nova Scotians and their stories

Stay Connected with CBC News

Weather

Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:

Halifax

Mainly Clear

-4°C

Sydney

Mainly Clear

-7°C

Yarmouth

Mostly Cloudy

0°C

Annapolis Royal

Mostly Cloudy

0°C

Greenwood

Mostly Cloudy

0°C

More Weather |

Don't Miss