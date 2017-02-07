CBC Nova Scotia News

Air Date: Feb 07, 2017 5:59 PM AT

CBC Nova Scotia News0:00

The only daily TV news package to focus on Nova Scotians and their stories.

Stay Connected with CBC News

Weather

Halifax

Mostly Cloudy

-10°C

Sydney

Partly Cloudy

-12°C

Yarmouth

Light Snow

-7°C

Annapolis Royal

Mostly Cloudy

-10°C

Greenwood

Mostly Cloudy

-10°C

More Weather |

Don't Miss