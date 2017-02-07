CBC Nova Scotia News
Air Date: Feb 07, 2017 5:59 PM AT
The only daily TV news package to focus on Nova Scotians and their stories.
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Halifax
Mostly Cloudy
-10°C
Sydney
Partly Cloudy
-12°C
Yarmouth
Light Snow
-7°C
Annapolis Royal
Mostly Cloudy
-10°C
Greenwood
Mostly Cloudy
-10°C
Latest Nova Scotia News Headlines
- Upset parent invoices Nova Scotia Teachers Union for 'priceless' opportunities lost
- Floating bridge to keep Halifax waterfront walkable as Queen's Marque takes shape
- Two bouts of bad weather to hit Nova Scotia this week
- Halifax hands out 710 tickets during last two snow parking bans
- 6-home development eyed for former Western Union site in North Sydney
Top News Headlines
- 'This is right off the scale': Border town seeks help after spike in refugees
- With electoral reform off the table, minister defends first-past-the-post
- Pence breaks Senate tie, confirming DeVos as U.S. education secretary
- 2 peewee girls hockey teams punished for missing tournament
- 'We're very much aware of the impatience': MMIW commissioners reassure families at 1st press conference
Most Viewed
- Burlesque dancer fat-shamed online tracks down teen abuser, calls his dad and principal
- Doctor who won't use 'monster' methadone loses right to treat opioid addicts
- Halifax ponders new rules to curb 'unrelenting' wood smoke from fireplaces
- Two bouts of bad weather to hit Nova Scotia this week
- Cape Breton hemp oil company lands $14M order from Brazil
- Dartmouth bookstore poses fire risk for having too many books
- Chinese investment company takes over Granite Springs golf course
- Halifax Regional Police bow out of Pride parade
- Bluenose Inn development one step closer to being built
- Property owner believes man killed in building fire was homeless, seeking warmth
Don't Miss
-
'This is right off the scale': Border town seeks help after spike in refugees
-
New
With electoral reform off the table, minister defends first-past-the-post
-
U.S. Senate confirms Betsy DeVos as education secretary, with VP Mike Pence breaking tie
-
2 peewee girls hockey teams punished for missing tournament
-
'We're very much aware of the impatience': MMIW commissioners reassure families at 1st press conference
-
Telus customer hit with $24K cellphone bill: Could it happen to you?
-
Opinion
My year as a refugee: A 13-year-old girl in a foreign land
-
Federal judges to hear arguments on restoring Trump's travel ban
-
Douglas Garland triple-murder trial hears of DNA found on hacksaw, rubber boots, accused's sneaker
-
When a 911 call ends up being a dance video — you bust a move
-
Ottawa struggles to recoup $70M paid in error due to Phoenix issues
-
Vizio TVs secretly tracked viewership in U.S. without consent
-
'Can you hear me?': New phone scam tricks you into answering 'yes'
-
MUSIC
Juno Awards 2017: Drake, Shawn Mendes, The Weeknd lead nominees
-
Analysis
Fundraising data suggests Bernier could benefit most from ranked Conservative leadership vote