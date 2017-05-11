The three leaders of Nova Scotia's major political parties will lock horns Thursday, May 18, in the only leaders debate of the 2017 Nova Scotia election campaign.

Beginning at 6 p.m., Liberal Leader Stephen McNeil, Progressive Conservative Leader Jamie Baillie and NDP Leader Gary Burrill will discuss issues such as labour relations, education, health and the economy.

CBC Nova Scotia News hosts Tom Murphy and Amy Smith will moderate the 90-minute, commercial-free debate which will be broadcast:

On the CBC Nova Scotia website.

On the CBC Nova Scotia Facebook page.

On CBC Nova Scotia's YouTube channel.

On CBC Television.

Viewers watching the debate on our Facebook page will also be able to post questions, some of which will be posed to the leaders.

The narrative of the election campaign is:

According to some political polls, the Liberals entered the election poised to win another majority government, but the latest poll projections suggest the Liberals have slipped into minority government territory.

Nova Scotia's election will be held Tuesday, May 30.