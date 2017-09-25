Students across Nova Scotia are selling boxes of local farm produce to raise funds that support their school's healthy food programs.

The fundraiser is known as Nourish Your Roots.

It not only supports breakfast programs in schools and not-for-profit daycares, but also cooking classes, edible school gardens, food literacy and lunch and snack programs.

CBC Nova Scotia's Do Crew will head to Elmridge Farm in Centreville, in the Annapolis Valley, to fold boxes and fill them with fresh Nova Scotia produce.

Event details

If you are interested in being part of this month's Do Crew, here is what you need to know:

WHEN: Monday, Oct. 2, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

WHO: 12 volunteers.

WHAT: Fold and pack food boxes for Nourish Nova Scotia.

WHERE: Elmridge Farm, Centreville. (Specific directions will be given to participants.)

NOTE: There is one set of stairs to climb at the farm.

To volunteer or to get more information, email Information Morning's Louise Renault: docrewns@cbc.ca.