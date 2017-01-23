The CBC Nova Scotia Do Crew performed 562 man-hours of volunteer work at 13 outings for 12 different organizations last year and they're ready to roll up their sleeves once again to help a local organization.

The Do Crew's first outing of 2017 will be at Halifax's Out of the Cold winter shelter.

Now in its eighth year, the emergency shelter operates from December to April, and has 15 quilt-covered beds for its guests. The shelter was created to serve people who may have barriers that prevent them from using other shelters in the area. Out of the Cold accepts men, women, youth and people with pets.

The organization takes in donations of clothing and toiletries, and serves meals.

The Do Crew will be sorting donations, making lunches and doing some deep cleaning at the facility in the basement of St. Matthew's United Church in Halifax.

Event details

If you're interested in being part of this month's Do Crew, here is what you need to know:

When? Thursday, Jan. 26, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

How many? Six volunteers.

What? Sorting in the donation room, making lunches and cleaning.

The Do Crew is led by Information Morning co-host Louise Renault. To volunteer or to get more information, email her at docrewns@cbc.ca.