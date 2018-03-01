A lawyer for the CBC is arguing in Nova Scotia Supreme Court that the public should be notified about a request for a sealing order in a case involving someone's tax files.

Federal prosecutors are trying to obtain someone's tax records in Nova Scotia as part of a criminal investigation. They've filed a production order with the Canada Revenue Agency, which would require the agency to hand over the tax files.

The prosecutors have asked Nova Scotia Supreme Court Justice Michael Wood for a sealing order, meaning that everything about the case would remain under a heavy blanket of secrecy: the target of the investigation, the sort of crime being investigated and what's in the tax files.

But before he would grant the order, Wood asked whether the public, through the media, had been given a chance to weigh in on the sealing order.

Federal prosecutor Paul Adams argued that no notice was required and that giving notice could compromise the investigation.

Wood said media should be given notice.

Investigation at risk?

On Thursday, Adams squared off against David Coles, a lawyer for the CBC.

Adams argued there is no provision in law for such notice to be given to the public or the media, and that notifying the media would be worse than notifying the target of the investigation, as "you're announcing it to the world."

Crown prosecutor Paul Adams argued not having a sealing order in place could jeopardize the criminal investigation. (CBC)

Wood pointed to cases in Ontario where, after the media intervened, it was found the original trial judge had granted a sealing order that was broader than necessary.

"Who's going to tell me where the line ought to be?" Wood asked.

Adams said there would be no problem with media trying to unseal an order after the fact. But having input before the order is even granted could jeopardize the investigation, he said.

Long-standing system in place

Coles countered that Nova Scotia's long-standing system of providing notice when a publication ban is requested should apply in cases like this one.

"These rules were clearly intended to apply to all proceedings before the court," Coles said.

Media Lawyer David Coles said Nova Scotia's long-standing system of providing public notice when a publication ban is requested should apply in cases like this one. (CBC)

Nova Scotia was one of the first provinces to devise a system whereby anyone applying for a publication ban first fills out an online form, which provides automatic notice to lawyers and media outlets that may wish to intervene.

Coles said the system is effective.

"If the media doesn't get notice, we can't show up and argue there should be less than a total ban," he said.

Wood reserved his decision on this issue. Even if he doesn't grant a total sealing order, the name of the target of the criminal investigation would not be released at this stage.