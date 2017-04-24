CBC's Do Crew is pitching in to help out the Cobequid Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre.

The centre takes in injured wildlife with the aim of rehabilitating and returning the creatures to the wild.

A wildlife vet and volunteers care for more than 300 animals every year.

They include any kind of wild bird — from hummingbirds to bald eagles — as well as other wildlife like squirrels, porcupines, as well as reptiles and amphibians.

There is a nursery and also a large eagle flyway, where raptors can stretch and strengthen their wings as they recover from injury or lead poisoning.

The floor of the flyway needs additional pea gravel to help protect the raptors' feet when they land.

A small Do Crew will shovel pea gravel into wheelbarrows, carry it into the eagle flyway and then dump and rake the gravel.

The crew must be small so as not to disturb the raptors too much.

The Do Crew for this project is currently full.

WHEN: Friday, April 28 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

WHO: Six volunteers

WHAT: Moving pea gravel (wheelbarrows and shovels appreciated)

WHERE: Cobequid Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre in Hilden (one hour drive north of Halifax)

To volunteer for future Do Crew events or to get more information, email Louise Renault at docrewns@cbc.ca