CBC Atlantic Tonight August 16, 2017
Air Date: Aug 16, 2017 11:00 PM AT
A comprehensive round-up of the day's news from throughout Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador.
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Halifax
Clear
16°C
Sydney
Partly Cloudy
17°C
Yarmouth
Partly Cloudy
16°C
Annapolis Royal
Partly Cloudy
16°C
Greenwood
Partly Cloudy
16°C
Latest Nova Scotia News Headlines
- N.S. 'out of step' with current abortion access: health minister
- Halifax council approves $7.3M upgrade to Macdonald Bridge bike ramp
- Canso Causeway traffic too often snarled by vessels, says MLA
- Ontario couple OK after small plane crashes in Nova Scotia's Lunenburg County
- 'It's very alarming': Another dead North Atlantic right whale found off Cape Cod
Top News Headlines
- Charlottesville vice-mayor blasts 'whiny little brats of the alt-right' and Trump's 'blame game'
- B.C. surpasses worst wildfire season on record — and threat is far from over
- Toronto and Durham police accused of conspiring to cover up off-duty officer's alleged beating of teen
- Francophone beats speeding ticket issued by non-bilingual officer
- Why loneliness can be as unhealthy as smoking 15 cigarettes a day
Most Viewed
- Ontario couple OK after small plane crashes in Nova Scotia's Lunenburg County
- Why a loophole makes it illegal for kids to operate ATVs in Nova Scotia
- The case for bringing rock patrollers back to Peggys Cove
- Hurricane Gert to produce big swells and rip currents along Atlantic coast
- Autonomous glider to track critically endangered right whales
- How the Canadian navy plans to use its newest warship
- 'Perfect storm' of cable cuts led to Atlantic cell outage, says Bell Aliant
- System crash disrupts Nova Scotia government services
- Halifax family finds live scorpion in bag of bananas from Costco
- Rising waters, red tape choke off Yarmouth County man's land
Don't Miss
-
Charlottesville vice-mayor blasts 'whiny little brats of the alt-right' and Trump's 'blame game'
-
B.C. surpasses worst wildfire season on record — and threat is far from over
-
New complaint alleges police coverup in Dafonte Miller case
-
Francophone beats speeding ticket issued by non-bilingual officer
-
Why loneliness can be as unhealthy as smoking 15 cigarettes a day
-
Total solar eclipse 2017: Read CBC's complete coverage
-
Trump disbands business and manufacturing councils as CEOs begin to jump ship
-
Teen who died in Algonquin Park during TDSB canoe trip didn't pass swim test
-
Dinosaurs
'Frankenstein' dinosaur is missing evolutionary link, researchers say
-
'Fundamentally failed': U.S. vows major overhaul as NAFTA talks formally begin
-
Updated
Heather Heyer, killed in Charlottesville, remembered for passion, fighting injustice
-
In fight for free speech, researchers test anti-censorship tool built into the internet's core
-
Not all shades created equal: How to get the right solar eclipse glasses
-
Sears Canada chairman steps down so he can bid to buy retailer
-
CIBC to swallow PC Financial's banking business, rebrand as Simplii