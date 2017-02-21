A 31-year-old Sheet Harbour Passage man has been convicted for his part in the murder of Catie Miller.

George Edward Hubley was charged with accessory to murder after the fact and interfering with human remains.

The 29-year-old Dartmouth woman disappeared in July 2014. Her remains were found in a wooded area in Lawrencetown, N.S.

Last week, Hubley was convicted of both charges after a three-week trial in Nova Scotia Supreme Court.

He is scheduled to be sentenced in April.

Last October, two people, Jason James Johnson and Kelly Amanda MacDonald, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in Miller's death.

They had originally been charged with first-degree murder but avoided a trial by pleading guilty to the lesser charges.

The pair were both sentenced to life in prison. Johnson must serve 20 years in prison before being eligible for parole; MacDonald must serve 16. Both were handed five years for interfering with human remains — a term running concurrent to the murder sentence.