A Nova Scotia Supreme Court judge has ruled the pre-trial hearing for a 29-year-old Halifax man accused of killing off-duty police officer Catherine Campbell will take place in a closed courtroom, out of public view.

Christopher Garnier is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Campbell in September 2015.

Justice Josh Arnold ruled Thursday morning in favour of a motion by the Crown, which argued that closing the court was necessary to protect the administration of justice.

Two media organizations opposed the move. CTV and CBC News hired Halifax lawyer David Coles to argue in favour of the open court principle.

"Normally the press and the media are permitted to attend court, and listen to the arguments and watch the judge so then they can then give their own opinion as to whether or not the judge on any particular decision was right or wrong," Coles said Monday.

Truro police officer Catherine Campbell was killed in September 2015 and her body found near the Macdonald Bridge in Halifax. (CBC)

This week's hearing centres on what evidence can be presented at Garnier's jury trial, which is scheduled for November.

Details from the pre-trial hearing are already under a routine publication ban that prevents prospective jurors from hearing evidence before a trial takes place.

But the Crown argued the court should take the additional measure of barring the public from the hearing.

Open court 'important enough to fight for'

Coles argued Monday against a closed courtroom.

"CBC and CTV consider that the open court principle and the right of the media ultimately to comment and broadcast what's going on is important enough to fight for," he said outside the courtroom.

Campbell's body was discovered under a ramp to the Macdonald Bridge in Halifax a few days after she failed to show up for work with the Truro Police Service. Garnier was arrested soon after.

'I hope the whole truth comes out'

Garnier spent over a year in pre-trial custody before being released on bail in December 2016.

Court documents previously obtained by CBC News show police believed Campbell died in an apartment on McCully Street after meeting Garnier at a bar in downtown Halifax.

At Monday's hearing the father of the accused, Vince Garnier, told CBC News, "I hope the whole truth comes out."