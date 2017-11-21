The Crown opened its case in a Halifax courtroom Tuesday afternoon in the second-degree murder trial of a man accused of killing Catherine Campbell, an off-duty Truro, N.S., police officer.

Christopher Garnier is also charged with improperly interfering with human remains.

He has pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Garnier was charged in September 2015 after Campbell's body was found under the Macdonald Bridge a few days after the 36-year-old failed to report to her job.

Christopher Garnier has pleaded not guilty to the two charges he's facing. (Andrew Vaughan/Canadian Press)

The final member of the 16-member Nova Scotia Supreme Court jury was selected earlier in the day Tuesday.

CBC reporter Blair Rhodes live tweeted from the trial.