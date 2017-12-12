Christopher Garnier faced more cross-examination at his murder trial this morning, as the Crown tried to point out inconsistencies between his testimony and what he told police following his arrest in Catherine Campbell's death.

Garnier, 30, began testifying yesterday in his own defence, telling a Nova Scotia Supreme Court jury that Campbell had encouraged him to choke, slap and dominate her before she died in a Halifax apartment on Sept. 11, 2015.

He said after he realized she was dead, his memories of what happened next are fragmentary.

Garnier has testified he put his arm on Campbell's neck and slapped her three times at her request. But Crown attorney Christine Driscoll said it would have been difficult for Garnier, who is right-handed, to slap Campbell with his left, as he demonstrated yesterday to the jury.

This court sketch shows Christopher Garnier lying on a table in a Halifax courtroom. During his testimony yesterday, Garnier left the witness box to imitate for the jury what happened on a pullout couch the night Catherine Campbell died. (J. Vincent Walsh/For CBC)

The Crown also pointed out Garnier told police during his interrogation on Sept. 16, 2015, hours after Campbell's body had been found near Halifax's Macdonald Bridge, that he'd struck her with a closed fist.

It also didn't make sense, Driscoll said, that Garnier testified he picked Campbell up and shook her when he thought she was injured or dead. The Crown attorney noted Garnier had previous firefighter and first responder training, and said that meant he should have been more careful.

She also noted Garnier told police he didn't recall anything either he or Campbell said in the apartment that night, but has now testified that Campbell asked him to dominate her.

Garnier is shown on security video dragging a green compost bin away from the McCully Street apartment where Campbell died.

Police and the Crown say Garnier placed Campbell's body in the bin after she died, and dumped her the Macdonald Bridge. Garnier said he doesn't remember doing that.

