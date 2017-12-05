The jury in the murder trial of Christopher Garnier will resume watching a 9½-hour video of his police interrogation following his arrest in the death of off-duty Truro, N.S., police officer Catherine Campbell.

RCMP Cpl. Jody Allison began interviewing Garnier on the afternoon of Sept. 16, 2015, at the RCMP detachment in Lower Sackville.

The jury watched about 2½ hours of the video yesterday in Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Halifax. It's expected to take a total of about three days of court time to view the entire video.

Garnier, 30, is on trial for second-degree murder in Campbell's death and for interfering with human remains. He has pleaded not guilty to both counts.

Police arrested Garnier hours after Campbell's body was found under Halifax's Macdonald Bridge. The Crown alleges Garnier murdered Campbell in the early morning hours of Sept. 11, 2015, at an apartment on McCully Street in central Halifax. They say he then put her body in a green bin and dragged it through the city streets to the location under the bridge.

The case is scheduled to run until Dec. 21, with a verdict expected just before Christmas.

The CBC's Blair Rhodes is live blogging from court.