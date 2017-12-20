The jury is expected to begin deliberations later today in the murder trial of Christopher Garnier after they receive their final instructions from Nova Scotia Supreme Court Justice Josh Arnold.

The CBC's Blair Rhodes will begin live blogging from the courtroom in Halifax around 11 a.m., when Arnold is expected to begin instructing the jury in the law.

Once the judge is finished, the jury will be sequestered — kept together and cut off from outside contact — until they reach a verdict.

Garnier, 30, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of off-duty Truro, N.S., police officer Catherine Campbell, whose body was found on Sept. 16, 2015, near the Halifax side of the Macdonald Bridge. He is also charged with interfering with human remains. He has pleaded not guilty to both counts.

Christopher Garnier is charged with second-degree murder and interfering with a dead body. (Peter Dawson/Radio-Canada)

The jury will likely have three choices when it comes to the murder charge: Find Garnier not guilty, find him guilty of second-degree murder, or find him guilty of the included charge of manslaughter.

In coming to a verdict, jurors will have to consider four weeks of evidence, a day of arguments from Crown and defence, and the instructions they receive today from the judge.

