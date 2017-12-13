A psychiatrist who is an expert in sexual masochism and who has interviewed accused murderer Christopher Garnier is testifying for the defence this morning in Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Halifax.

Dr. Stephen Hucker has been qualified as an expert witness, allowing him to give opinion evidence.

Garnier, 30, is on trial for second-degree murder in the death of off-duty police officer Catherine Campbell and for interfering with human remains. He has pleaded not guilty to both counts.

Garnier finished testifying yesterday in his own defence, giving his version of what happened in the early hours of Sept. 11, 2015, when Campbell died and her body was dumped near Halifax's Macdonald Bridge.

The defence has argued that Campbell's death was accidental and came after she asked to be choked and slapped by Garnier in a Halifax apartment. But there are large gaps in Garnier's story, elements he said he cannot remember about that night.

During cross-examination, the Crown pointed out inconsistencies between what Garnier told police on Sept. 16, 2015, following his arrest and what he said in court this week.

The CBC's Blair Rhodes is live blogging from court. Mobile users can follow the blog here.