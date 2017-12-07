The second-degree murder trial of Christopher Garnier has heard he put his hands on Catherine Campbell's throat on the night she died, making the admission in a video recording of his 2015 police interrogation.

"My hands were on her neck," Garnier said in the video, adding he didn't know for how long.

The Crown alleges Garnier strangled Campbell — an off-duty police officer with the Truro Police Service — in an apartment on McCully Street in central Halifax, then transported her body in a green compost bin to a steep embankment near the Macdonald Bridge.

The defence has suggested her death was "accidental" and the result of a consensual sexual encounter involving choking.

Garnier is also charged with interfering with human remains. He has pleaded not guilty to both counts.

The interview with police investigators began following Garnier's arrest on Sept. 16, 2015, hours after Catherine Campbell's body was found. The jury has been slowly making its way through the 9½-hour interrogation video this week.

About five hours into the interrogation, Garnier told police that Campbell was dead when she was placed in the compost bin. When asked how he knew, Garnier said she wasn't moving or breathing.

A police evidence photo of Christopher Garnier, charged with second-degree murder in the death of Truro, N.S, police officer Const. Catherine Campbell, is seen at Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Halifax on Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. (Andrew Vaughan/Canadian Press)

He said earlier that he remembered seeing her lying on a mattress in the apartment, her face covered in blood. He told police he heard her take her last breaths, but struggled to remember details of the night she died.

"I don't know how this happened ... I've been trying to remember what happened," he said at one point.

There are a number of gaps in Garnier's narrative. In the video, he told police he may have struck her with his hands. But then added he may just be telling police what they want to hear.

He also said he couldn't recall placing Campbell's body in the green bin, or exactly what he had done with the mattress from the apartment.

Blair Rhodes is live blogging from court. Mobile users can view the blog here.