Two witnesses have testified in a Halifax courtroom they saw a man dragging a green compost bin through the city's north end in the early hours of Sept. 11, 2015, the same morning prosecutors say Catherine Campbell was murdered.

Christopher Garnier, 29, is on trial in Nova Scotia Supreme Court for second-degree murder in Campbell's death and interfering with her remains. He has pleaded not guilty to both charges.

The Crown has alleged that after Garnier killed Campbell, an off-duty Truro, N.S., at a Halifax apartment, he loaded her body into a green bin and then dumped her under the Macdonald Bridge, where she was discovered days later.

Ronald MacDonald, a garbage truck driver, testified this morning he was on the job when he spotted a barefoot man pulling a green bin.

Another witness, Andrew Golding, testified he was walking to work that morning and passed a man pulling a green bin. He didn't notice if the man was barefoot.

Christopher Garnier is charged with second-degree murder. (Andrew Vaughan/Canadian Press)

Garnier's case is being heard by a 14-member jury. The trial is expected to run for five weeks.

On Friday, the court released video evidence obtained by police during their investigation.

