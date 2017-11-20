A second-degree murder trial begins this morning in a Halifax courtroom for a Nova Scotia man accused of killing off-duty police officer Catherine Campbell in September 2015.

Christopher Garnier, 29, was charged after Campbell's body was found under the Macdonald Bridge in Halifax, a few days after she failed to report for her job as a Truro police officer. Garnier is also charged with interfering with a dead body.

He has been free on bail under strict conditions since December 2016 after spending more than a year in custody.

Jury selection begins today in Nova Scotia Supreme Court. Because of pre-trial publicity, prospective jurors will be questioned using a process called challenge for cause. They'll be asked whether they've heard anything about this case. If they have, they'll be asked whether they can put that out of their minds and concentrate only on the evidence they will hear at trial.

The process means a larger-than-normal jury pool will be called and the process could stretch over a couple of days until a 14-member panel is picked. Only 12 people will ultimately decide Garnier's fate. Two extras are selected in case any juror is forced to drop out during the trial.

A total of 23 days have been set aside for the case, which means a verdict is expected just before Christmas.