The prosecution in the second-degree murder trial of Christopher Garnier is using a lot of video surveillance footage to try to prove that he murdered Catherine Campbell, an off-duty Truro police officer, early on the morning of Friday, Sept. 11, 2015.

In this first week of the trial at Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Halifax, the Crown showed the jury security camera footage from inside the Alehouse, a downtown Halifax bar. Campbell and Garnier arrived separately at the bar that night but they eventually met up and left together.

The security footage shows the pair in what one police officer called during testimony a "passionate" embrace. A former doorman at the Alehouse testified that he had to caution Campbell and Garnier to "cool it" because their behaviour wasn't appropriate in a public place.

Security video of Catherine Campbell and Christopher Garnier embracing at the Halifax Alehouse bar.0:36

Police were eventually able to find a cab driver who told of picking up a couple in the downtown bar district and driving them to an address on McCully Street in north-end Halifax. As their search widened, police recovered security video from a business adjacent to the McCully Street apartment.

That video shows the rear parking lot of the Soma Vein and Laser Centre on Agricola Street. At one point just before 5 a.m., a person can be seen dragging a large green compost bin toward the McCully Street address.

Video shown to the jury in the Catherine Campbell murder trial of man hauling a green bin.0:47

A short time later, the same figure is seen dragging the bin in the opposite direction. The Crown alleges Garnier placed Campbell's body in that green bin and dragged her to a spot under the Macdonald Bridge, where he dumped her.

The trial will resume on Monday.