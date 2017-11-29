The second-degree murder trial of Christopher Garnier in the death of off-duty Truro, N.S., police officer Catherine Campbell had been moving swiftly through witnesses — until Tuesday when medical examiner Matthew Bowes testified.

Bowes told a Nova Scotia Supreme Court jury that Campbell was strangled, and had black eyes and a broken nose when her body was found in September 2015 under Halifax's Macdonald Bridge.

Joel Pink, the lawyer representing Garnier, called Campbell's death "accidental" during his cross-examination, suggesting that consensual choking during sex played a role in her death.

Christopher Garnier is charged with second-degree murder. (Andrew Vaughan/Canadian Press)

The trial continues Wednesday.

Garnier, 29, is accused of second-degree murder in Campbell's death and interfering with a dead body. He has pleaded not guilty to both charges.

The jury has heard testimony that the two met at the Alehouse bar and later went to an apartment on McCully Street in Halifax. The Crown alleges Garnier killed Campbell, then loaded her body into a green compost bin and dumped her under the Macdonald Bridge.

Blair Rhodes is live blogging from court. Mobile users can click here to see the blog.