The prosecution in the second-degree murder trial of Christopher Garnier showed video evidence of the last hours of Catherine Campbell's life on Wednesday.

Garnier, 29, is accused of killing the off-duty Truro police officer in September 2015 and of interfering with her remains. Campbell's body was found near Halifax's Macdonald Bridge on Sept. 14, 2015.

The pair are alleged to have met at the Alehouse several days before and returned to the apartment of Garnier's friend, according to the version of events presented so far by the Crown. The prosecution has called two of its anticipated 40 witnesses in the Nova Scotia Supreme Court hearing.

For coverage from inside the courtroom follow our live blog below; mobile users can click here.