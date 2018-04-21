Case of man charged with making crude remark to reporter going to restorative justice

A Dartmouth, N.S., man charged with making an obscene comment and gesture to a CTV reporter on live television will have his case dealt with by restorative justice, says his lawyer.

Joel Pink is representing Nash John Gracie, who was charged by Halifax Regional Police in January with public mischief and causing a disturbance.

The incident occurred on Dec. 29 while CTV reporter Heather Butts was broadcasting live during the world junior hockey championship game from Halifax's Pint Public House.

A recording shows a man who approaches Butts and appears to make a crude gesture while calling out a sexually explicit phrase.

Butts turned around and continued with her report.