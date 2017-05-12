Carl MacLeod's wife Shirley died four years ago after suffering for years with the effects of having multiple sclerosis.

The autoimmune disease affects the central nervous system, causing people to lose their balance and have trouble seeing, among other symptoms.

MacLeod, 81, is raising money over the next three days to help find a cure for the illness that took his wife. He is one of several Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada volunteers selling carnations at drugstores and malls in the society's national carnation campaign.

"We were married in 1965," MacLeod said. "In 1968, she had her first baby and about six months later, she started showing signs of MS way back then. We didn't know what it was. The remissions were long and she didn't show too many symptoms."

Shirley MacLeod was diagnosed with MS in the 1990s and spent many years in a hospital bed or in her home. (Supplied by Carl MacLeod)

MacLeod said several years later, his wife became seriously ill with balance and mobility issues, but continued to work as a registered nurse at the New Waterford hospital. She was diagnosed with MS in the 1990s and spent many years in a hospital bed or in their home being cared for by the VON and MacLeod.

"She died in my arms March 14, 2013," MacLeod said.

'She was my inspiration'

MacLeod said he's volunteering for her.

"She was my inspiration and determination and I'm doing this in her memory and for all of the people with MS because I know how they suffer. I'm hoping ongoing research will find a cure and those suffering now will have a better quality of life," MacLeod said.

David MacKinnon is chairman of the Cape Breton chapter of the MS Society. He has multiple sclerosis.

"MS is an autoimmune disease that affects just about every function and every signal that comes from your brain. There is no cure," he said.

"Some of the latest research has something to do with the stem cell research, which is the new breakthrough."

Cases growing in Cape Breton

MacKinnon said the number of cases in Cape Breton is growing.

"When I first got diagnosed seven years ago, there were 125. Two years later, there was 250. There's now just about to hit the 400 mark," he said.

"I think now the diagnosis is quicker so now there's more medication they can put you on to try to control it."

MacKinnon said about 100,000 Canadians are living with MS.

Campaign funds support items

He said some of the money raised through the carnation campaign will also go toward support items, including air conditioners, wheelchairs and grab bars to help with balance.

The MS Society put $80,000 into support services in Cape Breton last year.

Gert Gielen is one of several people who dropped by the table to buy a carnation.

Gert Gielen dropped by the Multiple Sclerosis Society's table to buy a carnation. (George Mortimer/CBC)

"I have friends who have MS and it's a good cause. It's a difficult illness. You lose your ability to do things."

The society will also host the annual MS walk on May 28 at Victoria Park Armoury.