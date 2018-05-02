Province confirms first suspected carfentanil-related overdose in N.S.

Nova Scotia's Office of the Medical Examiner has confirmed the first suspected carfentanil-related overdose in the province.

Carfentanil is a man-made opioid 100 times stronger than fentanyl.

According to a news release from the province on Wednesday, the Office of the Medical Examiner confirmed last week the presence of carfentanil in a probable overdose death.

The person died in the Halifax area in early March. The exact cause and manner of death are not yet known and the investigation is ongoing.

"While this is the first time we've seen evidence of carfentanil consumption in Nova Scotia, it is not entirely unexpected," chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang said in the news release.

"This is a good time to remind Nova Scotians of the risks associated with the use of street drugs — not only opioids, but any drug in pill or powdered form — and to always carry naloxone."

Naloxone, a medication that can quickly reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, is available for free in pharmacies across the province.