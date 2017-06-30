Two people have been charged following the seizure of heroin that may have come into contact with the deadly opioid carfentanil.

The RCMP said officers with the Canada Border Services Agency in Montreal intercepted a package from India bound for Halifax. Police say the drugs were hidden inside children's backpacks, lunch bags and spools of fabric.

Police wouldn't specify which parcel delivery service carried the product.

Border services officials notified the RCMP.

The package was then allowed to continue to its destination in Halifax, where it arrived on June 23. Further investigation revealed a second package was on the way, and it arrived three days later.

An estimated 6.5 kilograms of heroin was seized in total.

'I would expect organized crime'

RCMP Insp. Jason Popik said police believe the drugs were ultimately destined for distribution in Toronto.

"This isn't just mom and pop trying to bring some eggs across the border," he said. "I would expect organized crime. It's a significant purchase to make, significant risk for the people that were caught."

Popik said the sheer amount of drugs was alarming.

"Truly we have a fentanyl crisis. This amount of heroin itself — without any fentanyl or carfentanil — is significant to us."

On June 27 a 22-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man from Toronto allegedly picked up the two packages in Halifax and were arrested.

This is the second seizure of a street drug containing carfentanil in Nova Scotia this month.

Ion scanner detected deadly drug

RCMP used ion scanners, similar to the ones used to screen for dangerous substances in airports, to test for other drugs. They found trace amounts of the elephant tranquillizer carfentanil and the opioid methylfentanyl on the packages.

"Knowing that these drugs may have come in contact with these toxic and lethal opioids is very concerning," Popik said in a news release.

Both the man and the woman have been charged with a number of offences including possession for the purpose of trafficking heroin, carfentanil and methylfentanyl.

They've also been charged with importation of a controlled substance and false representation of a Canadian aviation document.