Seventy-six.

That's the most consecutive steps Lorne Redmond of Liverpool has taken since he had a massive stroke last September. For a while, he couldn't walk at all.

"He's a very determined man," said his caregiver and wife of 43 years, Barbara Redmond.

Over the past eight months since her husband's stroke, she's had to be determined, too.

Not just to help her husband recover, but also to fight for funding from a provincial program she has come to call the "un-Supportive Care Program."

Redmond and other caregivers in Nova Scotia are voicing concern with what's actually called the Supportive Care Program, one of the funding programs the province offers through Continuing Care.

One of the concerns is that the program's funds, which help people pay for home support services, are arriving weeks late.

The program and its problems

The Supportive Care Program, which launched in 2011, offers $500 a month for supportive services with the possibility of an additional $495 annually for snow removal for low-income earners.

The person receiving care must have cognitive impairments to qualify and the funds can go toward paying someone to help with personal care activities, household chores, meal preparation and/or respite.

According to Angus Campbell, executive director of Caregivers Nova Scotia — a non-partisan, non-profit association funded by the Department of Health and Wellness — the Supportive Care Program can make a real difference in a caregiver's life and that of their care recipient.

"This self-care is so very important for caregivers to stay in their roles longer, which means that people can stay in their homes longer."

As of May 1, 312 people were enrolled in the program.

That number seems low to Campbell based on the number of people his organization supports who are giving unpaid care to people living with dementia, stroke and brain injury, as well as caregivers from the Alzheimer's Society, Brain Injury Association and Heart and Stroke Foundation.

He said many caregivers are unaware the program exists and those who are aware of it have found the eligibility criteria confusing.

Angus Campbell says this is an example of the program's confusing eligibility criteria. (CBC)

Late support payments

Then there are delays with receiving payments from the province on time.

"I know of one caregiver who is spending her rent money on respite services while she awaits her payment," said Campbell.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority became aware of processing delays of up to eight weeks last fall, according to Kristen Lipscombe, a spokesperson for the health authority.

She said the health authority is working with the government departments that process the payments — Health and Wellness and Internal Services — to resolve the delays in a timely way.

"We understand people are waiting for these services and our goal is to put them in place as quickly as possible," Lipscombe said.

Need for change

"I think that's totally unacceptable," said Redmond, one Nova Scotian who has had to wait out the delays. "That's respite for two months."

That's money she needs to help offset private-care worker costs that amount to $1,020.09 for 82 hours a month. It's a big expense, but a necessary one for her to be able to keep caring for her husband at home, where she is trying to help him relearn how to walk and talk and do other things that came naturally before his stroke.

Barbara and Lorne Redmond kayaking before he suffered a stroke last year. (Contributed by Barbara Redmond)

For Redmond, the Supportive Care Program has been a source of grief from the time her husband was still in hospital and a continuing care co-ordinator erroneously insisted they wouldn't qualify for the program.

She's made numerous calls to various departments to sort out eligibility and funding from the program.

While she sees the value in the Supportive Care Program, she wants change: no more delays in payment, more in-servicing for continuing care co-ordinators and a rewritten policy so the program's eligibility is more clear.

She's received apologies and is now receiving the $500 monthly payments, but Redmond said what she really wants is to see the "flawed" program fixed.

"I cannot tell you the undue stress it's caused me," she said.