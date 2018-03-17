A car drove through the front window of a Fabricville store in Cole Harbour, N.S., on Saturday morning, after the driver unintentionally hit the gas pedal instead of braking.

RCMP and other first responders were called to the store at 11:38 a.m.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured and no one inside the store was injured, police said.

The incident happened after two cars collided while one was entering a parking spot and the other exiting.

RCMP said one of the drivers accidentally stepped on the gas pedal instead of braking and ended up driving into the store.

A staffer at Fabricville told CBC News everybody inside the store is OK and damage to the premises is being assessed.