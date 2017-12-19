It's a dangerous morning on Nova Scotia highways, with the RCMP reporting at least six collisions on slippery roads.

Most of the crashes were minor fender benders, but some have been more serious.

Two people were seriously hurt in Digby County after their car collided with a tow truck that had stopped to get another vehicle out of a ditch. The crash happened on Highway 101 near Exit 32, close to the community of Salmon River.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jennifer Clarke said the tow truck driver was outside his vehicle trying to help a car out of a ditch when he was almost hit by another vehicle.

"The driver heard another vehicle oncoming very quickly and jumped back into the tow truck for his safety," she said. "That vehicle did hit the tow truck, the tow truck driver was not hurt. However, the occupants who struck it I believe are in fairly serious condition."

The 18-year-old driver and his passenger were taken to hospital. RCMP said the driver was seriously injured and passenger was less seriously injured, however police didn't give details.

The RCMP closed Highway 101 in both directions near Salmon River for several hours, but it has since reopened.

Tractor-trailer crash

There was also a mishap on the Cobequid Pass on Highway 104 near Westchester. Two tractor-trailers collided with each other, but Clarke said it was only a minor crash and there weren't any injures.

"We're asking people to slow down and drive according to the road conditions, certainly when the temperature is right around the freezing point things can get a bit unexpected," Clarke said.