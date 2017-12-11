A 22-year-old man is in hospital with serious injuries after his car went off the road and slammed into a power pole near Bridgewater, N.S., early this morning.

RCMP said the crash happened on Highway 325 in Maitland around 2:30 a.m. The driver, a man from Lunenburg County, was the only person in the 2000 Pontiac Sunfire.

After striking the pole, the car slammed into the lawn of a nearby house. The people inside woke up to find the vehicle on their property.

The driver was taken to hospital in Bridgewater and then transported to the QEII Health Sciences Centre in Halifax.

It's not clear why the car left the road. Police have not said if alcohol or road conditions were factors.

A section of Highway 325 was closed for several hours this morning while police investigated and power crews worked to replace the damaged power pole.