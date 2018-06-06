New
Suspected impaired driver slams car into house in Cape Breton
No one was injured after an alleged impaired driver crashed her car into a home in Reserve Mines, N.S., according to Cape Breton Regional Police.
Crash happened on Main Street in Reserve Mines
It happened around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday on Main Street.
A man was home when the car struck the building, but he was not in the section of the house that was hit, police said in a news release.
When police arrived they found the woman who was driving the car still inside her vehicle. She was arrested at the scene for impaired operation of a motor vehicle.
Cape Breton Regional Police said the woman will appear in court at a later date.
Their investigation is ongoing.