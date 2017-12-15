A two vehicle crash has left at least two people seriously injured after their cars collided head on Highway 101 near New Minas, N.S., according to the RCMP.

A LifeFlight helicopter was dispatched to take the injured to hospital. The exact nature of their injuries is not known.

The crash happened around 7:44 this morning between Exit 12 and Exit 13 on Highway 101 near New Minas.

The RCMP have closed the highway between those two exits while they investigate. The department of transportation said it is also closing a section of highway near Exit 14.

Those parts of the highway will be closed for several hours, said the RCMP.

It's not clear what caused the crash.

A traffic reconstructionist will be brought out to examine the scene.