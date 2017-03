A 32-year-old Centre Rawdon man is dead after his car left the road and hit a tree.

Nova Scotia RCMP say the man's truck was spotted in the ditch on Ashdale Road in Ashdale, Hants County, late Friday night by a passing driver.

Members of the Windsor RCMP, area fire service and EHS arrived at the scene and found the man dead in the driver's seat of the vehicle.

No one else was involved in the crash and a collision reconstructionist was called to the scene.