Driver flees after causing multi-car crash in Halifax

Part of Gottingen Street in Halifax is blocked off to traffic while police deal with a multi-car collision that took place at about 4:15 p.m. Sunday.

Halifax police said a car travelling south at a high rate of speed ran a red light at the intersection of Gottingen and North streets, and then smashed into three other cars travelling north on Gottingen.

Fortunately, there were no serious injuries, police said. Officers were still at the scene at 5:15 p.m.

Police closed a section of Gottingen Street after the crash. (Anjuli Patil/CBC)

One woman driving a car involved in the crash said her hand was injured.

The alleged driver of the car that caused the crash fled the vehicle and left behind a pregnant passenger, police said.

He was chased by a bystander and police and was finally arrested.

The man will be in court Tuesday to face charges related to the crash, as well as an outstanding arrest warrant and violations of court orders.

It isn't known when the section of Gottingen Street near North will reopen.