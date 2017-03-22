A 54-year-old man from Upper Tantallon has been identified as the person hit and killed Tuesday evening by another vehicle after he got out of his truck on Highway 103 near Halifax, according to RCMP.

The crash happened inbound just after Exit 4 around 5:15 p.m.

The man stopped his pickup truck to check the cargo in the back, say RCMP. After he left his vehicle a car headed in the same direction slammed into him and his truck.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger inside the truck was not hurt, nor were the driver and passenger in the car.

A section of Highway 103 inbound was closed until 2 a.m. Wednesday while an RCMP collision analyst examined the scene.

Roads were clear at the time of the crash.

There is no word yet if any charges will be laid against the driver of the car.