A 75-year-old man is dead after being hit by a car while crossing Highway 3 in the community of Barrington Passage on Nova Scotia's southwest shore, according to RCMP.

It happened just before 7 p.m. Thursday evening as the man and two others attempted to cross the road.

The 75-year-old tried to cross first and was struck by an oncoming car, said police. He died at the scene, despite the efforts of paramedics to save him. The other two people weren't injured.

It happened in a busy section of Barrington Passage where there are a handful of stores and restaurants.

RCMP have not determined the cause of the collision and so far no charges have been laid.