Crash led to young man's suspicious death along Cape Breton highway

A young man found clinging to life along Highway 223 in Leitches Creek outside of Sydney, N.S., early Sunday morning died as a result of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle crash, say Cape Breton Regional Police.

Police were called to the scene around 3:35 a.m. after someone reported finding a person on the highway. The 17-year-old died shortly after first responders took him to the hospital.

On Sunday, police said the teen's death was suspicious.

The autopsy was performed on Sunday.

Investigation is ongoing

Police say a vehicle was seized at the scene and the investigation into the teen's death is ongoing.

Police have said little else about the circumstances around the teen's death.

Staff Sgt. Bill Turner told CBC News on Sunday there had been a big party further up the road in Leitches Creek, which he believes was a high school graduation party.

Turner said he could not confirm if the young man was coming from the party, but does not believe he was a graduate due to his age.

Police are asking that anyone with information about the teen's death call 902-563-5151 or contact authorities anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.