A 91-year-old Cape Breton woman plans to march with her daughters on Saturday to call for the Trump administration to respect women's rights.

Marguerite Allen of Little Bras d'Or, N.S., says she'll be at the Sydney Civic Centre where the rally is scheduled for 1 p.m. It's one of many rallies across Canada in support of the main March on Washington on Saturday.

Allen is from Cape Breton but spent most of her adult life in Rhode Island, where she raised her two daughters, Cindy and Shelly, who now live in Big Bras d'Or.

She doesn't like Donald Trump, who was inaugurated Friday as the 45th president of the United States.

"He's frightening... and I think he is a liar."

Wearing Pussyhats

Allen and her two daughters will be wearing their their hand-knit Pussyhats, which have become the symbol of the march.

The Pussyhat Project, launched in late November, encourages activists to wear the hats at Saturday's marches, even providing knitting instructions for the pink headgear. They are in response to Trump's lewd comments about women caught on tape during a 2005 "Access Hollywood" interview.

Cindy Allen says her mother was their role model.

"I think she was the original feminist, we just didn't know it when we were growing up," she said.

Marguerite Allen, 91, of Little Bras d'Or, N.S., and her daughters are going to a rally Saturday in Sydney in support of the Women's March in Washington. (Gary Mansfield/CBC)

"We grew up in middle America in the '50s and '60s and our mother worked full-time. She was the only one in the neighbourhood that did that."

The daughters moved to Cape Breton in the 1980s. Marguerite followed, returning home after decades in the U.S.

Attacks on human rights

But the feisty senior retains a keen interest in American politics. And she doesn't pull punches when it comes to Trump.

"He will be fine for those who have a great deal of money, he'll go for that, but I can't see him doing much for the average man," she said.

"I would say he has already infringed on many women's rights."

Shelly said she would love to go to Washington D.C. for the big march, but demonstrating at home is also important.

"We want to make sure that people know that they are supported — people from the women's movement, people from the gay and lesbian community, disabled people, Muslims."

Cindy called Trump's right-wing policies "a cancer that is spreading this way" and Canadians have to be mindful and speak up against the erosion of human rights.